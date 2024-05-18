Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

