Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.55

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 63252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

