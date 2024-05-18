Scotiabank Lowers Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG opened at C$45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$39.41 and a 12-month high of C$52.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of C$62.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.781875 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

About Guardian Capital Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

