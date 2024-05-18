Scotiabank Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$5.85 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.69.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7199148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

