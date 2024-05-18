Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.27. 2,660,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,288. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85, a PEG ratio of 200.97 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

