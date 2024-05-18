SEI Investments Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 10.3% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 201,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,422,597. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

