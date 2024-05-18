ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,075,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,498,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $765.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.13 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

