Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).
Severn Trent Trading Up 0.8 %
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
