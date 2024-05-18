Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,645 ($33.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,502.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,564.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6,297.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

