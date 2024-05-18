Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $71.92 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

