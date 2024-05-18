Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Drops By 7.0%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Affimed Stock Down 3.5 %

Affimed stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Get Affimed alerts:

Institutional Trading of Affimed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Affimed

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.