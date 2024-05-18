Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Drops By 6.5%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 639,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

ALGN opened at $271.50 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average of $273.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.