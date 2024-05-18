Short Interest in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Rises By 6.4%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Caleres Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 287,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,819. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,019 shares of company stock worth $3,933,025. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $131,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

