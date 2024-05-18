Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rises By 8.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 31,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of CLSK opened at $16.03 on Friday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,587 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

