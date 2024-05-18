Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 8.5%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $45,288,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $448.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.21 and a 200 day moving average of $454.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

