Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 7.0%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

