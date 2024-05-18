Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expands By 8.7%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 49,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

