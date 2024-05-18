Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expands By 6.0%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get KB Home alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.