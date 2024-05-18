SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.