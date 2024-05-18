SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
