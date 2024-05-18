Singular Research Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Moderate Buy

Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 92.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

