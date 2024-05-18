Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $867,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.