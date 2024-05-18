Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 26,682 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 18th, Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 273,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

