Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after buying an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after buying an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after buying an additional 99,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,590,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,465,000 after buying an additional 340,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
