Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,427 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 228.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 753.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 383,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

