Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 339 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STZ opened at $255.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

