SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $19.00

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSTI

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.