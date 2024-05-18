SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.