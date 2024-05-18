SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 10,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Jay Zamkow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39.
Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
