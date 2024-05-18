SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 10,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Jay Zamkow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.