Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 500,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,523,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,426,034.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32.

On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth about $23,993,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

