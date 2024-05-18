StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 17.2 %
CJJD opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $8.00.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
