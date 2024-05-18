StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.