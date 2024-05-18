StockNews.com Lowers Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

