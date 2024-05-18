Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 141,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.65. 136,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

