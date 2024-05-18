Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. American National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 799,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 150,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 25,891,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199,848. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

