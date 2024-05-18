Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 48.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

TSN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,806. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

