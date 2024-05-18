Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 35,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2252 dividend. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.