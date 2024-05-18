Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. 288,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

