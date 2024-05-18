Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 4,131,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

