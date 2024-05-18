Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 537,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.35. 1,584,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,850. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

