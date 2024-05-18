Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

AMD stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,944,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.