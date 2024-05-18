Sui (SUI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.50 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Sui token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $190.89 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sui has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.08078393 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $213,749,317.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

