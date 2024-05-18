SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 4.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 7,425,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,358,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

SunPower Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $499.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

