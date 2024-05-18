Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of SYRS opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 395.36% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 531,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

