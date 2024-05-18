Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,738. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

