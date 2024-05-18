Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,738. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $152.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $350,811,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after buying an additional 370,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.