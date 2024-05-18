Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.84. 5,612,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

