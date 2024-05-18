Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $237,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PIPR traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $213.90. 63,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $214.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.86.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

