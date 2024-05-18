Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $53.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $54.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

