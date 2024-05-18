Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 329,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $72.76.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.