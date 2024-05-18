Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

