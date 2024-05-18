Terra Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $434.60 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 742,600,472 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.